Tre' Harris Worth a Look in Deeper Redraft Leagues
Tre' Harris had a quiet rookie year, but he gave the team a little more to think about down the stretch. Harris caught 30 passes for 324 yards and one touchdown on 43 targets. He produced 187 of those yards over the final six games, and 18 of his 30 catches moved the chains. The 2025 second-round pick also played well as a blocker, which helped him stay involved even when the ball was not coming his way. Now there is fresh encouragement from Mike McDaniel. The Chargers offensive coordinator said Harris showed more burst than he expected during the offseason program. The opportunity is still messy. Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston are coming off productive seasons, and fourth-round rookie Brenen Thompson brings more speed to the room. Harris has to force his way into a steady role before he matters in most leagues. RotoBaller has him at WR81. That keeps him off the standard-league priority list, but the late finish, draft capital, and offseason praise make him worth a look in deeper redraft formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller