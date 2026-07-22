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PGA Best Bets: Novig Matchup Picks and Finishing Position Props for 2026 Open Championship

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Pierceson Coody - PGA DFS Lineup Picks, PGA Power Rankings

RotoBaller's top PGA player props, best bets, and matchup picks for the 2026 3M Open. Get commission-free odds and market edges with Novig golf picks.

In This Article hide
What is Novig?
How Does Novig Work?
PGA Matchup Picks
Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus
PGA Finishing Position Props
More PGA Analysis and Picks

After two weeks across the pond, the PGA Tour returns stateside for the 3M Open and a familiar birdie-fest at TPC Twin Cities. With scoring conditions once again expected to favor aggressive ball-strikers, there are several intriguing opportunities on this week's betting board.

This week's picks will all be using the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites -- Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig. There are lots of juicy numbers available!

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your season-long, DFS, and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite PGA bets and props for the 2026 3M Open.

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other, without the "vig" typically associated with a sportsbook. The vig is the fee sportsbooks charge you to use their services. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, it is keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users -- there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, tournament matchups, player props, parlays, and futures!

Novig operates with two virtual currencies. Novig coins can be wagered for fun and to test out strategies, while Novig cash can be wagered on all markets and then redeemed for real cash prizes.

Access to Novig is widespread; it's now accessible in 36 U.S. states.

 

How Does Novig Work?

Since users are not playing against the books, there is an opportunity to make more money per wager that you win, and users can usually find better values on bets (in terms of the prices being offered) than on traditional sportsbooks.

There are no oddsmakers; users dictate their own odds. You can either accept the odds that the market is offering or set your own odds.

If you set your own odds, another user has to accept them on the other side for the bet to be activated.

Users drive the market, not the sportsbook or oddsmakers!

 

PGA Matchup Picks

All odds are from Novig and were accurate/available as of 7/22/2026. Odds are subject to change.

Doug Ghim (-122 at Novig) OVER Sungjae Im

While he hasn't had many opportunities to prove himself against the game's biggest names this season, Doug Ghim has quietly put together one of the strongest stretches on the PGA Tour throughout the spring and early summer.

Since the start of April, the former Texas Longhorn has missed just one cut in eight starts while posting seven finishes of 31st or better. His driver has emerged as one of the biggest weapons on Tour, ranking second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last 30 rounds across a variety of layouts.

Unlike most atop the Driving Ranks, Ghim can be relied upon for both power and accuracy: a key tool on the penal confines of TPC Twin Cities, and the rest of his game has only strengthened his case. Ghim sits inside the top 30 in Approach Play, Weighted Proximity, and Around the Greens over the last three months, and in his last two starts on similar agronomy (John Deere/Canada), his putter has even made a rare appearance: gaining a total of 6.25 strokes to the field over those eight rounds.

Sungjae Im is coming off his best finish in nearly two months with a T14 at The Open, but the underlying ball-striking numbers still favor Ghim by a comfortable margin. Over the same recent sample, Im ranks outside the top 100 in both Strokes Gained: Approach and Weighted Proximity, while also sitting outside the top 70 in Good Drive Percentage and Birdie or Better Rate. On a course that punishes loose tee shots and rewards consistent ball-striking, I'd place considerably more value on Ghim's steadiness from tee to green, making him the rightful favorite in this matchup.

 

Keith Mitchell (-113 at Novig) OVER Jake Knapp

I can't help but feel this number is placing too much weight to Jake Knapp's play 12 months ago at the 3M Open, where he finished T3, and the scorching form he carried through the opening three months of 2026, when he legitimately looked like one of the best players on Tour.

Since an 11th-place finish at Augusta in April, however, the results have fallen off dramatically. Hampered at least in part by the left hand injury that first surfaced at Doral, Knapp has either withdrawn or missed the cut in seven of his last nine scheduled starts, with a T55 at the Travelers Championship standing as his best finish in that stretch.

Mitchell, meanwhile, has continued his remarkably consistent run of elite ball-striking. He ranks fourth in this field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over the last two months, and third when factoring in Approach. He's missed just two cuts in his last seven starts while posting four top-30 finishes and two top-5s, highlighted by a T4 at last month's U.S. Open.

The course history doesn't hurt either. Mitchell finished T5 at TPC Twin Cities in both 2021 and 2023, and with Knapp's current form still trending in the wrong direction, I'd make Mitchell closer to a -130 favorite in this matchup.

 

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER, and spend $5 to get $50 in Novig coins.

You also get six free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

 

PGA Finishing Position Props

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 7/22/2026. Odds are subject to change.

Pierceson Coody WINNER (+4445 at Novig)

Pierceson Coody remains without a PGA Tour title, but I remain steadfast in my opinion that he's one of the clearest breakout candidates in the sport.

TPC Twin Cities will offer him a golden chance, as the 26-year-old finished third here a season ago thanks to a dominant performance off the tee and on the greens: gaining 4.66 strokes with the driver and another 5.94 through his short game. That success shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Coody ranks among the top 20 players in this field in Total Driving, has gained strokes off the tee in nine of his last 10 starts, and owns the second-best bentgrass putting record in attendance -- averaging 0.76 strokes gained per round on the surface over the last two seasons.

Perhaps most encouragingly, the one part of his game that has occasionally held him back appears to be rounding into form. Coody has gained strokes on approach in three of his last four starts, and he's arriving off consecutive top-30 finishes in major championships, including a T28 at Royal Birkdale.

He doesn't need a career week with his irons to contend at TPC Twin Cities --last year's podium finish proved as much. If the recent improvements with his approach play continue, however, Coody has all the tools to capitalize on one of the best course fits in the field and finally break through for his first PGA Tour victory.

 

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More PGA Analysis and Picks

PGA Core Four: 3M Open (Premium)
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