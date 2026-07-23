Spencer Rattler May Not be a Lock for Saints Backup QB Job
Spencer Rattler is no longer in the running for the starting job in the Big Easy after being benched midway through last season in favor of rookie Tyler Shough, but the Saints made it clear in the offseason that they still like the former fifth-rounder in 2024 out of South Carolina, according to ESPN's Katherine Terrell. As of right now, Terrell projects Rattler to open the 2026 campaign as the backup to Shough. However, she questions whether Zach Wilson and his three years of starting experience could be enough to push him past Rattler for backup duties once the regular season starts in early September. The Saints guaranteed Wilson $600,000, so they have something invested in him. If Rattler is looking like the QB3 at the end of camp and the preseason, the Saints could consider moving him. The 25-year-old signal-caller has completed 62.7% of his 485 pass attempts in his first two NFL seasons, throwing for 2,903 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 16 games (14 starts). Rattler is only a dynasty stash in deep two-QB formats for depth.
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell