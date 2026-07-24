Chig Okonkwo is Undervalued by Current Redraft ADP
Chig Okonkwo is entering his first season with the Washington Commanders in 2026. Okonkwo has established himself as a durable and reliable contributor, recording three consecutive seasons with at least 17 games played, 70 targets, 50 catches, and 500 receiving yards. However, he's scored just eight touchdowns across 68 career NFL games while playing in Tennessee. In Washington, Okonkwo will now have a chance to play with quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has thrown nine touchdown passes to tight ends across 24 career NFL games. The Commanders are also desperately searching for pass-catching talent to emerge behind star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, which could leave Okonkwo as the team's number two option in the passing game. Okonkwo has significant breakout upside entering 2026 and profiles as an excellent value selection at his current redraft ADP of TE20.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller