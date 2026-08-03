Rangers Have Spoken to Teams About Nathan Eovaldi
Nathan Eovaldi, according to the MLB Network's Jon Morosi. However, Eovaldi has a full no-trade clause, and he's under contract for $24 million next season, which could make any potential trade by Monday's Aug. 3 deadline hard to pull off. Eovaldi being moved on Monday doesn't make a whole lot of sense for the reasons listed above, and because the Rangers are still in the thick of the playoff hunt in the American League, just 2.5 games behind the Astros in the AL West and 1.5 games out of the final wild-card spot in the AL. The Rangers are going to need the 36-year-old veteran starting pitcher if they are going to get into the postseason this year. In his 15th year in the big leagues, Eovaldi has gone 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA (4.30 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP with 135 strikeouts and 30 walks in 127 1/3 innings pitched across his 21 starts. The two-time All-Star has managed to stay healthy for the most part, and he still has a useful 25.3% strikeout rate and 5.6% walk rate to make him relevant in all fantasy baseball leagues.
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi