Alec Burleson a Trade Candidate at the Deadline?
Alec Burleson is one of "the most popular controllable bats on the trade market," a source told Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. There is still time for Burleson to get traded before Monday's Aug. 3 deadline, but it remains to be seen if a contending team will offer the Cardinals enough to get something done. The 27-year-old left-handed slugger is under team control for two more years after 2026, which makes him pretty attractive, especially since he goes into Monday's action with a .284/.347/.458 slash line, .805 OPS, 15 home runs, 71 RBI, 57 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 111 games and 472 plate appearances in 2026 in his fifth year in the majors with the Cardinals. Burleson needs only seven more home runs to set a new career high in that department, and his .805 OPS is a career best. The former second-rounder from East Carolina University hit .293 (31-for-106) with a .751 OPS in 28 games in July, but he's batting just .194 (26-for-134) with two of his 15 homers on the year against left-handers, and his future is likely as a full-time DH.
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi