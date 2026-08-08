49ers Wanted To Add Deebo Samuel Sr. Before Major Injuries
Deebo Samuel Sr. to a contract before Ricky Pearsall (knee) was ruled out for the season, according to 49ers insider David Lombardi. According to Lombardi, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the 49ers planned to sign Deebo and use him as a versatile weapon, as others will need to pick up the slack for Pearsall's Z role. Samuel signed a one-year, seven million contract with the 49ers at the end of July, returning to the team that initially drafted him with the 36th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. Deebo is set to be San Francisco's WR2 behind Mike Evans and will compete with Evans, George Kittle, De'Zhaun Stribling, and Christian Kirk for targets. Samuel is currently ranked 138th overall (WR56) in the latest RotoBaller rankings, which aligns with Yahoo Fantasy ADP of 141, making him a solid pick in the later rounds.
Source: David Lombardi
Source: David Lombardi