Cade Otton Could Become Underneath Threat in New Bucs Offense
Cade Otton had a nice one-handed touchdown catch from quarterback Baker Mayfield during a red-zone period in training camp practice on Friday, according to Brianna Dix of Buccaneers.com. Otton has an elite catch radius and is a QB-friendly target for the veteran Mayfield, and Dix notes that Otton became a threat underneath on Friday for new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Despite injuries to Tampa's receiving corps last year, the 27-year-old Otton failed to take advantage. The former fourth-rounder from the University of Washington did match his career high of 59 receptions, but he produced 572 yards and only one touchdown catch on 81 targets through 16 regular-season games in his fourth year in the NFL. Future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans is gone, but the Bucs still have a capable trio of receivers in Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., and Jalen McMillan, leaving Otton as the No. 4 option for Mayfield. Robinson's new offense could involve Otton more, but for now, he profiles best in fantasy as a touchdown-dependent TE2 streamer.
Source: Buccaneers.com - Brianna Dix
Source: Buccaneers.com - Brianna Dix