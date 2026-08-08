Josh Downs Dealing with Groin Injury
Josh Downs (groin) is not practicing on Saturday due to a groin injury sustained during training camp last week. The fourth-year receiver is eyeing a breakout season, with many vacated targets after veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr. was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. With Alec Pierce (ankle) still on the PUP list and the next-best wide receivers on the roster, Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, the Colts need Downs to be healthy and produce in 2026. While it doesn't sound like a major injury, fantasy managers should monitor Downs' status over the next few weeks.
Source: Joel A. Erickson - FOX59
Source: Joel A. Erickson - FOX59