Tyjae Spears Doesn't Finish Titans' Friday Scrimmage
Tyjae Spears (soreness) did not finish Friday's team scrimmage, with head coach Robert Saleh later telling reporters that the fourth-year back is dealing with soreness and irritation. While the early exit does not sound like a long-term concern, much of Spears' NFL career has been defined by injuries so a quick return to the field is of the utmost importance amid what has been reported as a strong training camp to this point. After making at least 45 catches in two of his three seasons, the passing game is an area where he has stood out throughout the summer, and a defined receiving role could lead to unexpected fantasy viability in 2026. Sharing a backfield with veteran Tony Pollard and fifth-round pick Nicholas Singleton, Spears is going largely undrafted as RotoBaller's RB71. Still, with unrealized sleeper potential, his status is worth monitoring throughout the rest of camp.
Source: Turron Davenport
Source: Turron Davenport