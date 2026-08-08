Brian Thomas Jr. "Playing Confident Right Now"
Brian Thomas Jr. was on the receiving end of one of Trevor Lawrence's three touchdown passes during the team's annual Teal and White scrimmage, and as he has done for much of the summer, head coach Liam Coen spoke glowingly of the third-year player following the 90-minute mock game. "He's playing confident right now," Coen told reporters; a sentiment reinforced by Thomas in his own media availability. "I knew I had to be super-intentional about everything I did, whether it's staying locked in on catching the ball, staying locked into the catch point, or just being in the best shape I could be." As part of one of the league's deepest groups of pass catchers, Thomas has fallen to WR31 by current ADP, but throughout a strong training camp, the former Pro Bowler has shown signs that he could return to the difference-making form of his rookie season, making him one of the higher-upside swings in the middle rounds of drafts.
Source: John Oehser
Source: John Oehser