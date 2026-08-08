Stefon Diggs Already Seen as a "Different Caliber" of Player
Stefon Diggs practiced for the first time with his new team on Friday after signing a one-year deal on Wednesday. Although he was limited as part of his acclimation plan, the four-time Pro Bowler lived up to the hype, according to senior writer Zach Selby. Diggs moved around the field with infectious energy and ran crisp routes while displaying his signature quick hands during individual drills, with Selby noting that he immediately proved himself a different caliber of player. Diggs topped 1,000 yards in his lone season with the Patriots while playing in a rotational role in his first year back from the torn ACL sustained in 2024. Now, another year removed from the injury, the 32-year-old is looking to prove he still has plenty left in the tank, but a long offseason without a team has pushed his ADP down to WR52, and with the market often slow to adjust, Diggs could prove to be one of the best values in the later rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: Zach Selby
Source: Zach Selby