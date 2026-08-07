Braelon Allen is Gaining Stash Value
Braelon Allen is quickly gaining value early in camp. Fellow back Isaiah Davis (knee) suffered an injury that is going to keep him sidelined for a couple of weeks. The team believes he'll be ready for the regular season, but his absence gives Allen a straight shot at the No. 2 role in New York. Without Davis in the picture, Allen should have no problem securing the backup gig to Breece Hall, although that still wouldn't result in any standalone value as the backup in New York. Allen would likely be the change-of-pace back and would be the next man up if anything happens to Hall. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of potential in the past and deserves to be rostered in at least deep leagues to begin the season.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference