Ravens Using Rashod Bateman "Much Differently"
Rashod Bateman said on Friday that new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is using him much differently than in his previous years with the Ravens, according to Bobby Trosset. "I'm moving around all over the place. In the past, I've been a one-dimensional receiver. I feel like he sees my talent. As a receiver, you want somebody to believe in you, to see your ability. I'm in the slot, outside. That's a blessing for me. I appreciate him for doing that so I get to show my talent more & more," Bateman said. It's something for fantasy managers to consider before completely writing off the 26-year-old former first-rounder in 2021 from the University of Minnesota. However, it's still hard to fathom Bateman being a weekly fantasy starter after disappointing in all but one of his five NFL seasons to this point, outside of his 45-756-9 line in 17 games in 2024. That feels especially true after Baltimore added rookie receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, who will be looking to take valuable targets away from Bateman in 2026. Unless WR1 Zay Flowers misses time with an injury, Bateman probably won't be much more than a deep-league bench stash at the WR position.
Source: Bobby Trosset
Source: Bobby Trosset