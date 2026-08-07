Tucker Kraft is Absent from Friday's Practice
Tucker Kraft (knee) was absent from Friday's practice session, according to Matt Schneidman. Kraft is currently working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 9 of last season. Kraft has been practicing for the last week, so his absence could just be for rest purposes. There is no word on Kraft suffering any kind of setback, so the assumption is that the Packers are just giving him the night off. The Packers are hopeful that Kraft will be ready to play for Week 1 of the regular season. He's coming off a significant injury, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect too much out of Kraft right away.
Source: Matt Schneidman
Source: Matt Schneidman