Kimani Vidal Still a Factor in Chargers Crowded Running Back Room
Kimani Vidal is competing for touches in a crowded backfield. Vidal had a career year in 2025, posting 779 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns on 171 total attempts, doing most of his work while both Omarion Hampton (ankle) and Najee Harris (Achilles) were out. Now that former first-round pick Hampton is back and Keaton Mitchell has been added, Vidal is still fighting for his role in Los Angeles. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said the group of Hampton, Mitchell, and Vidal is "as deep and complementary a group that [he's] been around." Ranked RB73 by RotoBaller, Vidal is an option if Hampton or Mitchell were to struggle or miss time during the 2026 season.
Source: Dan Graziano - ESPN
Source: Dan Graziano - ESPN