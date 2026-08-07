Mike Gesicki Faces Uncertain Role Entering 2026
Mike Gesicki enters his ninth NFL season facing more competition for targets than in any previous year. In 2025, Gesicki had just 28 receptions for 307 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games, finishing as the TE40 in half-PPR formats. Now, with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins set to dominate the target share, and other playmakers, including running back Chase Brown and wideout Andrei Iosivas, handling secondary roles, Gesicki is facing limited targets despite an elite quarterback in Joe Burrow. However, he's unlikely to have a high snap count in 2026, as tight ends Drew Sample (58%) and former Bengal Noah Fant (38%) each played more snaps than Gesicki in 2025. With young player Erick All Jr. standing out in training camp as well, Gesicki could be a much smaller factor than he's been in his first two seasons in Cincinnati.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller