Tyreek Hill to Sign with Contender Midseason?
Tyreek Hill (knee) is not expected to be ready for Week 1 as he prepares for his comeback after a gruesome knee injury. After five straight 1,000-yard seasons, Hill suffered a knee dislocation in Week 4 that involved multiple torn ligaments. In a training video, Hill said he has "no power" in his left leg as he continues to deal with the repercussions of a significant knee injury. At this point, Hill is unlikely to be on a roster by the start of the season, so a midseason signing with a contender makes the most sense. The Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, or a team with a major injury in its receiving room could call for Hill. Either way, the former superstar receiver could be a good stash in 2026 in deeper leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller