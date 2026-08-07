Devaughn Vele Expected to be WR3 in Saints Offense
Devaughn Vele is expected to be the team's WR3 in 2026. Vele had just 293 yards and two touchdowns in his first season with the Saints, but he picked up steam at the end of the year. He totaled 19 of 26 targets for 239 yards and one touchdown in his final four games last season. While the additions of rookies Jordyn Tyson, Bryce Lance, and Barion Brown have increased the risk to Vele's stock entering his third season, his role in head coach Kellen Moore's offense seems cemented. With the injury history surrounding Tyson and current lead receiver Chris Olave, Vele could be in line for a major role in this offense if either were to miss time this season. Currently ranked WR86 in RotoBaller's rankings, Vele is a solid handcuff option to consider in deeper leagues.
Source: Grant Chachere - Sports Illustrated
Source: Grant Chachere - Sports Illustrated