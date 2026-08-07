Brian Robinson Jr. Back With Second-Team Offense in Camp
Bijan Robinson ended his holdout and signed a three-year, $75 million contract, Brian Robinson Jr. has returned to the second team in training camp. The former Commanders and 49ers running back has totaled 3,341 yards and 22 touchdowns in 58 NFL games. Robinson Jr. is coming off the worst statistical season of his career with San Francisco, finishing with just 425 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns despite playing all 17 games. Now in Atlanta, most speculate that he'll replace Tyler Allgeier, who was the Falcons' RB1B from 2023-2025. However, Allgeier's production has been far better than Robinson Jr.'s, and it's a whole new scheme with Kevin Stefanski in town. Fantasy managers should view Robinson Jr. as a handcuff in this offense and not expect much standalone value behind Bijan.
Source: Marc Ralmondi - ESPN
Source: Marc Ralmondi - ESPN