Jordan Mason Looking Good in Training Camp
Jordan Mason has been a standout at training camp and looks poised for a big 2026 season. According to the Purple Daily Podcast, Mason looks better than Jones, and "the way [Mason] is moving around, the way that he runs. I really like Jordan Mason as a fit in the new run scheme that the Vikings have with their new wide zone concepts." Last season, Mason totaled 758 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 16 games, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, while Jones averaged 4.2 yards per carry. While Mason doesn't offer much in the passing game, any improvement there could boost his stock, especially if the team improves on their abysmal showing in 2025. Ranked RB37 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Mason is a great value that could easily top his current price this season.
Source: Purple Daily Podcast
Source: Purple Daily Podcast