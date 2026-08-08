Garrett Wilson Displaying Clear Chemistry With Newest QB
Garrett Wilson has never struggled to earn targets, though the quality of those looks has often left something to be desired from a fantasy perspective. A first-round pick in 2022, the start of his career did not align with quarterback Geno Smith's first stint with the Jets, but with the 35-year-old veteran now back with the team that drafted him, the two are making the most of their first training camp together and developing an obvious chemistry. While working on third-and-long situations on Friday, Smith was a perfect five of five when targeting Wilson in team sessions, and the ball has rarely touched the ground when he's gone that way throughout camp. With Justin Fields under center to begin 2025, Wilson started the year as the WR6 before a knee injury derailed his season after only five healthy games. Now, with the injury behind him and the potential beneficiary of improved quarterback play, he's being drafted as the WR19, making him one of the best potential values at the position in 2026 drafts.
Source: Amanda Vogt & Eric Allen
Source: Amanda Vogt & Eric Allen