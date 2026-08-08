Makai Lemon Still Not Practicing
Makai Lemon (hamstring) is once more absent from practice on Saturday, marking the fourth straight missed session as he deals with a hamstring injury. A first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the path was clear for him to immediately step into a sizable role following the departure of three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, but as he continues to miss time, trade acquisition Dontayvion Wicks has reportedly built a strong case to begin the year as the Eagles' second receiver alongside DeVonta Smith. Lemon worked primarily out of the slot at USC and still has the potential to earn a similar role in Philadelphia. Still, without regular usage in two-receiver sets, he could struggle to consistently deliver for fantasy. Lemon is RotoBaller's WR50, and after being billed as part of a big three for much of the pre-draft process, he's fallen well behind Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson in 2026 redraft rankings.
Source: Eliot Shorr-Parks
Source: Eliot Shorr-Parks