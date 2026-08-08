Luther Burden III Limps Off Field on Saturday
Luther Burden III (lower body) limped off the practice field on Saturday. Burden and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson were in a 1-on-1 drill when both players were injured. Burden, accompanied by a training staff member, limped to the locker room for further evaluation. The second-year receiver has been a terror at Bears' practices this summer, earning high praise from head coach Ben Johnson. Johnson stated that "it was his destiny to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL" and compared him to Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and former Dolphins and Browns receiver Jarvis Landry. Fantasy managers will hope Burden left today's practice with only a minor injury, but we'll have to wait for an update and hope for the best.
Source: Courtney Cronin - ESPN
Source: Courtney Cronin - ESPN