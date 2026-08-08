Jakobi Meyers Could Fall to WR3 in Jacksonville
Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. standing out in training camp, veteran Jakobi Meyers could find himself the third option in the passing game. After being traded to the Jaguars from the Las Vegas Raiders last season, Meyers hauled in 42 of 61 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns in nine games. However, toward the end of the season, Meyers struggled, totaling just 140 yards and no touchdowns in the team's last four games, while Washington dominated and Thomas was solid. With Washington labeled "the star of training camp" and Thomas "the best he's ever looked," Meyers could be phased out of the team's passing attack. Ranked WR38 on RotoBaller's positional rankings, Meyers seems like too high a draft capital to trust in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller