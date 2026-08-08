Khalil Shakir Faces Volume Concerns in 2026
Khalil Shakir is likely to see reduced volume in the 2026 season following the team's offseason moves. Over the past two seasons, Shakir has been the team's WR1, averaging more than 4.5 receptions and about 50 yards per game. However, the Bills added former Panthers and Bears wideout D.J. Moore this offseason, which appears to be paying off. Star quarterback Josh Allen said it's "exciting as a quarterback when you have someone like that," and even Shakir said that Allen and Moore's "connection has been unreal. When you watch stuff like that, it just feels fake, like how beautiful that play was." While Shakir will remain in his slot role for the 2026 season, with Moore's elite after-the-catch ability, you could see some of Shakir's manufactured targets disappear this year.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller