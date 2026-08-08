Rashee Rice Walks Off with Trainer on Saturday
Rashee Rice (undisclosed) headed to the locker room with a trainer on Saturday. Media members surrounding the Chiefs were unclear about when a possible injury occurred or whether it was routine maintenance. Rice walked off laughing with a trainer, so it doesn't appear to be a significant issue. The fourth-year receiver underwent knee surgery in May to remove loose debris that was causing inflammation and is still working his way back. His production over the past two seasons has been elite, averaging 6.4 receptions on 8.9 targets, with over 70 yards per game and eight touchdowns in 12 games. His current price in fantasy football leagues is high, so managers will need to evaluate his injury status heading into Week 1.
Source: Matt Derrick - Chiefs Digest
Source: Matt Derrick - Chiefs Digest