Rookie Elijah Sarratt Competing for WR3 Role in Baltimore
Elijah Sarratt is competing for the WR3 role in training camp this summer behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, according to Clifton Brown of BaltimoreRavens.com. The fact that the Ravens haven't signed a veteran wideout to help improve their WR depth will give both Sarratt and fellow rookie Ja'Kobi Lane a real opportunity to seize a starting spot with the Ravens in three-wide sets. Sarratt and Lane are competing with Devontez Walker and LaJohntay Wester in the WR3 battle this summer. Brown writes that Walker may be the favorite for the job as he enters his third season in the NFL, and he's made the most of his opportunities so far. However, head coach Jesse Minter has said that there will be "major opportunities for at least one" of Sarratt or Lane. Sarratt, a product of Indiana, is probably behind Lane at this point in camp, and even if he were to land the WR3 role, it probably wouldn't produce enough volume for the first-year wideout to be draft-worthy in most single-year fantasy football leagues.
Source: BaltimoreRavens.com - Clifton Brown
Source: BaltimoreRavens.com - Clifton Brown