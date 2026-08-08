Jauan Jennings Is Worth a Late-Round Bet in Minnesota
Jauan Jennings is going late enough in drafts that last year's drop in yardage shouldn't scare fantasy managers away. Jennings caught 55 passes for 643 yards in 15 games for San Francisco, but he also scored a career-high nine touchdowns while playing through a collection of injuries that included five broken ribs. That came one year after he posted 77 catches for 975 yards. Minnesota doesn't need Jennings to be its top receiver with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison around, and T.J. Hockenson gives whichever quarterback wins the job another established target. There is still room for Jennings to matter, though. He gives the Vikings a physical veteran underneath and has shown he can produce when his role expands. The unsettled competition between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray adds some uncertainty, but the price has already accounted for plenty of it. RotoBaller ranks Jennings 147th overall in half-PPR, while his current consensus ADP sits at 173.9. At that point in a draft, his track record is worth taking a chance on.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller