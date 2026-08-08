Is Breece Hall Overvalued at His Current ADP?
Breece Hall is being drafted around 31st overall, almost exactly where RotoBaller has him ranked, and that price looks reasonable entering 2026. Hall handled a career-high 243 carries for 1,065 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games last season, adding 36 catches for 350 yards and another score. The receiving dip is worth watching after Hall caught 76 passes for 591 yards in 2023, but the Jets gave him a three-year extension this offseason and offensive coordinator Frank Reich has openly said New York wants to emphasize the running game. Braelon Allen is the biggest threat to Hall's touchdown ceiling. The 240-pound back scored three times during red-zone work Thursday, although his reps increased with Isaiah Davis (knee) sidelined, so it is too early to call that a permanent goal-line role. Hall still enters the season atop the backfield and has the workload history to justify his third-round cost. He is not a bargain, but his current ADP does not look inflated either. Hall remains a strong RB2 target with enough rushing and receiving upside to finish as an RB1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller