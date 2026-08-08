De'Zhaun Stribling Returns to 11-on-11 Work
De'Zhaun Stribling (hamstring) returned to 11-on-11 work Saturday after dealing with hamstring tightness, according to Noah Furtado. The rookie had been unavailable for team work earlier this week, so getting back into full-speed reps is a good step after the 49ers took a cautious approach with the issue. Stribling had made a strong impression before the setback, with Brock Purdy praising his understanding of route depths, alignments, and details while calling him reliable. San Francisco selected the 6-foot-2, 207-pound receiver 33rd overall in April after he posted 55 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns at Ole Miss last season. With Ricky Pearsall out for the year and several other receivers dealing with injuries during camp, Stribling has a real opportunity to earn early playing time if he can stay on the field.
Source: Noah Furtado
Source: Noah Furtado