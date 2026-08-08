Isaac TeSlaa's Growing Role Makes Him a Dynasty Buy
Isaac TeSlaa didn't do much between the 20s as a rookie, but six touchdowns on 16 catches made it hard to ignore what his size can add to this offense. Detroit is giving him more to do now. The 24-year-old enters camp as the clear No. 3 receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, and Dan Campbell said the Lions had built a lot of trust in him by the end of last season. There is some noise in the late-season numbers, though. TeSlaa caught 12 balls over the final six weeks, but that run came after Sam LaPorta went on injured reserve. LaPorta is back at full strength, and Jahmyr Gibbs will also see plenty of targets. TeSlaa may never get enough volume to become a weekly fantasy starter in this offense. Still, Detroit traded up 32 spots to take him 70th overall last year, and his 6-foot-4 frame gives him a red-zone role that doesn't require huge target volume. RotoBaller has him 189th overall in its latest dynasty rankings. That's cheap enough to buy into the Year 2 role growth without paying for a breakout that's already happened.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller