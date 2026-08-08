Dalton Schultz Belongs in the TE2 Range in 2026
Dalton Schultz was busy last year. He saw 106 targets, caught a career-high 82 passes for 777 yards and three touchdowns, and finished as the TE11. Finding that much work again could be difficult. Nico Collins is still the top receiver, Jayden Higgins is coming off a 41-catch, 525-yard rookie season and has drawn strong reviews in camp, while Tank Dell is back on the field after missing all of 2025 with a knee injury. Houston also signed Foster Moreau and used the 59th overall pick on tight end Marlin Klein. Schultz is still the Texans' TE1, and he played more than 71% of the offensive snaps last season, so his role isn't disappearing. There are simply more options around C.J. Stroud now. RotoBaller has Schultz 177th overall and TE24. He still makes sense as a second tight end, but another TE11 finish would require much of last year's target volume to stick around.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller