Demond Claiborne Building Momentum and Seeing More Work
Demond Claiborne missed some time early in camp with an undisclosed ailment that left him working on a side field, but he had the play of the day on Saturday, outrunning the defense for a 60-yard score after making a move at the point of attack. The touchdown came with mostly backups on the field, but Claiborne has stood out in recent days through his heavy involvement as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield, occasionally even mixing in with the first-team offense. He has also shown juice in the return game, and he's a player who could impress in the team's first preseason game on August 15. Still firmly behind Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. on the depth chart, Claiborne offers little standalone value for 2026, but showcasing multiple paths to fantasy relevance, he could find his way into waiver conversations by season's end while remaining a worthwhile dynasty stash.
Source: Rob Klelfield
Source: Rob Klelfield