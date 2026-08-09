Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden With Rehab Group on Sunday
Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden are not practicing in training camp on Sunday and are instead with the rehab group on the side, according to Andy Herman. It's unclear at this time what Reed and Golden are dealing with, but we'll have more information on their statuses once we know more. For now, it's something to keep an eye on, but there are no indications that they are dealing with anything significant. Along with Christian Watson, Reed and Golden are in line to start in three-receiver sets in the Packers' offense in 2026. Reed has been injury-prone early in his NFL career, and he dealt with a fractured foot and broken collarbone last year, playing in just seven regular-season games. The 26-year-old has a nose for the end zone, though, and should have career-best volume in 2026 if he can stay healthy, making him a boom/bust WR3/flex target in fantasy. Golden, a first-rounder last year, was quiet for most of his rookie campaign before turning it on late. The 23-year-old has a clear path to a Year 2 breakout, especially if Watson and Reed continue to struggle with injuries.
Source: Andy Herman
Source: Andy Herman