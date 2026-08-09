Josh Downs Absent Again on Sunday
Josh Downs (groin) is not practicing on Sunday as he deals with a groin issue that has now sidelined him for the past two days. With Alec Pierce (ankle) missing all of training camp on the PUP list as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery, Downs had been a focal point of the Colts' offense, but with his absence testing the team's positional depth, quarterback Daniel Jones will likely take to the field on Sunday with a first-team offense of Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and a potential combination of Anthony Gould and Laquon Treadwell (hamstring). At RotoBaller's WR40, Downs is a popular breakout candidate ahead of his fourth season, but any prolonged absence could see him slip in drafts.
Source: James Boyd
Source: James Boyd