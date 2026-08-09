Teddy Bridgewater Stepping Away From Lions
Teddy Bridgewater has informed the team that he plans to step away, with retirement considered likely, according to Ian Rapoport. The 33-year-old entered training camp as Jared Goff's expected backup after returning to Detroit for a third stint in March. Bridgewater appeared in four games for Tampa Bay last season, completing eight of 15 passes for 62 yards, and has made 65 starts over his NFL career. His decision leaves undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer as the only other quarterback currently on the roster behind Goff. Altmyer had been trying to push Bridgewater for the No. 2 job and should now get an extended look during the preseason. Detroit is not handing him the position uncontested, however, as the Lions plan to work out several quarterbacks while looking to add another veteran to the room.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport