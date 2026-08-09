Samaje Perine Offers Little Standalone Redraft Value
Samaje Perine still has a clear job in this backfield, but most of his fantasy appeal starts with Chase Brown. Perine played 15 games last season and ran 84 times for 382 yards and three touchdowns, adding 17 catches for 87 yards. He flashed when Cincinnati gave him a little more room, ripping off 94 yards and a score on only nine carries against the Jets. The Bengals haven't forgotten that. Their own offseason preview has Perine set to lead the group behind Brown again in 2026. Brown, however, played all 17 games last year and topped 1,000 rushing yards, and Cincinnati expects him to remain the lead back. Perine was on the field for just over 31% of the offensive snaps in 2025. RotoBaller ranks him 196th overall and RB58. There is still a place for the 240-pound veteran on a fantasy bench, especially for Brown managers, but weekly value will be hard to find unless his workload grows.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller