Ka'imi Fairbairn Remains a Top-Two Fantasy Kicker
Ka'imi Fairbairn was nearly automatic last season. He made 44 of 48 field goals in 15 games, tying the NFL single-season record, and didn't miss once from inside 50 yards. Fairbairn was plenty dangerous from farther out, too, hitting nine of 13 attempts from 50-plus and finishing with 25 made field goals from at least 40 yards. That workload helped him average a position-best 12.9 standard fantasy points per game. Asking for another 44 field goals would be aggressive, especially if Houston does a better job turning red-zone trips into touchdowns this year. Fairbairn doesn't need that kind of volume to stay near the top of the position, though. He has converted better than 91% of his field goals in three of the last four seasons, and RotoBaller has him 165th overall and K2 in its August 8 half-PPR rankings. Aubrey is the first kicker off the board, but Fairbairn belongs right behind him.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller