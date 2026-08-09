Michael Wilson Continues his Terrific Camp
Michael Wilson has been catching everything during training camp, according to Johnny Venerable. It's still early, but Wilson is looking like the best wideout in Arizona right now. This shouldn't be shocking news after Wilson's breakout campaign last year. Last season, Wilson hauled in 78 receptions for over 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games. There is clearly strong chemistry between Wilson and quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The 26-year-old appears to be on the rise, but we'll see if he can top his performance from last season. Wilson currently ranks as Rotoballer's WR40 heading into the 2026 season.
Source: Johnny Venerable
Source: Johnny Venerable