Cardinals Focused on Getting Jeremiyah Love Involved
Jeremiyah Love was the key player this organization added this offseason. According to Theo Mackie, the Cardinals are focused on creating matchups and finding ways to get Love involved. They don't appear to be afraid to use Love both in and out of the backfield. The Cardinals used the third overall pick during this year's draft on Love. However, it's not the best fit at the moment with James Conner still on the roster, and the team signing Tyler Allgeier as well. Love has the skillset to be a RB1 right away, but that's unlikely to happen with Conner and Allgeier in the picture. Long-term, Love has the entire package, but a crowded backfield leaves Love as Rotoballer's RB13 entering the season.
Source: Theo Mackie
Source: Theo Mackie