Noah Gray Waiting His Turn in Kansas City
Noah Gray remains the second-string tight end, working behind future Hall-of-Famer Travis Kelce. After back-to-back strong seasons in 2024 and 2025, Gray struggled last season, hauling in 21 of 37 targets for 178 yards and no touchdowns. When asked what he's learning from the veteran tight end, Gray said, "I'm privileged to be on the same team as him, to pick his mind, to watch him continue to make great plays; that's just the type of player and dude he is." With Kelce remaining the team's TE1, Gray will need to bounce back to his previous form to have any fantasy relevance in 2026. He remains a late-round dynasty option, with Kelce expected to contemplate retirement after the season.
Source: 96.5 The Fan
Source: 96.5 The Fan