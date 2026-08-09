KaVontae Turpin Working With First-Team Offense
KaVontae Turpin has had a strong training camp and has worked with the No. 1 offense throughout. Turpin has made plays as a receiver, catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott, and remains one of the NFL's best returners. Last season, the undrafted playmaker hauled in 26 of 38 targets for 396 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 89 rushing yards and leading the NFL in kick return yards. While he'll likely work behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy, Turpin adds fantasy value in leagues that favor return yards or in 16+ team leagues. Otherwise, he's on the outside of fantasy relevance for the 2026 season.
Source: Nick Harris - Star Telegram
Source: Nick Harris - Star Telegram