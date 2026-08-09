J.J. McCarthy Outperforms Kyler Murray on Sunday Night
J.J. McCarthy had the upper hand over veteran Kyler Murray. McCarthy got off to a red-hot start but cooled off at the end, while Murray threw multiple interceptions. This quarterback controversy appeared to be heading in the former Cardinals quarterback's favor in recent days, but McCarthy is making it interesting as both push to be the starter for the 2026 season. In five games last season, Murray threw for 962 yards, with six touchdowns and three interceptions, while McCarthy was an interception machine, throwing 17 in 10 games. Although Murray remains the favorite to win the job, both quarterbacks will need to perform in the preseason to be the Week 1 starter.
Source: Will Ragatz - BMTN
Source: Will Ragatz - BMTN