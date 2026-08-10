Xavier Worthy Returns to Practice Monday
Xavier Worthy (shoulder) returned to practice Monday after missing time with a shoulder sprain, according to Matt Derrick. Worthy sat out practice last week while recovering from the injury, making his return a positive step with Kansas City's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams coming Saturday. The third-year receiver is coming off a 2025 season in which he caught 42 passes for 532 yards and one touchdown across 14 games while dealing with multiple injuries. Worthy had also been one of the Chiefs' more productive players during the offseason program before the latest setback. It is not yet clear how much work he handled Monday, so his participation over the next few practices should give a better indication of where he stands.
Source: Matt Derrick
Source: Matt Derrick