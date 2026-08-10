Antonio Williams at the Bottom of Commanders' Depth Chart
Antonio Williams is listed near the bottom of his position group. A low spot on the depth chart is typical for rookies at this time of year, though it's worth noting that first-round pick Sonny Styles is already listed as one of the team's starting linebackers. Williams currently sits behind at least four wide receivers, including Stefon Diggs, who signed with the team on Friday, and with tight end Chig Okonkwo reportedly seeing extensive work out of the slot, calls of a sleeper season have quieted significantly for the third-round pick in recent days. Now sitting at RotoBaller's WR95, Williams offers little fantasy upside in 2026.
Source: Nick Jhabvala
Source: Nick Jhabvala