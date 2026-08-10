Jordan Love Better Drafted as an Upside QB2
Jordan Love has been a better real-life quarterback than fantasy starter over the past two seasons. He completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games last year, adding 199 rushing yards without a score. That left him QB21 on a per-game basis after a QB16 finish in 2024, well below the QB7 pace he posted in 2023. The supporting cast is in better shape now. Tucker Kraft is back on the field after last year's torn ACL, and Matthew Golden has been one of Green Bay's biggest playmakers in camp, including a 57-yard touchdown from Love on Family Night. Love still doesn't add enough rushing production to cover for quieter passing weeks, so another QB1 season will require more through the air. His current ADP is 128.0, while RotoBaller ranks him QB18. That's a reasonable spot to take him as a QB2 with upside rather than counting on a full return to his 2023 fantasy level.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller