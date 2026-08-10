J.K. Dobbins Leaves Practice With Trainers
J.K. Dobbins left Monday's practice with trainers, according to Zac Stevens. There was no immediate word on what prompted his departure, and the Broncos have not identified an injury or provided any additional details. Dobbins rushed for 772 yards and four touchdowns on 153 carries across 10 games last season before a foot injury required surgery and kept him out for the remainder of the year. There is currently no indication that Monday's departure is connected to that issue. Dobbins entered training camp at the front of a Denver backfield that also features RJ Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman. Both would become more important if Dobbins is forced to miss time, but for now there is not enough information to know whether his early exit will amount to anything significant.
Source: Zac Stevens
Source: Zac Stevens