Chris Brooks Returns to an Unsettled Packers Backup Battle
Chris Brooks (hamstring) returned to practice Sunday after missing the first week and a half of training camp. He opened camp on the non-football injury list after straining his hamstring during the summer break, an awkward absence with the backup job behind Josh Jacobs still unsettled. Brooks handled only 27 carries for 106 yards last season, adding 13 catches for 91 yards, but Green Bay values him for more than touches. At 6-foot-1 and 219 pounds, he has earned praise for his pass protection and special-teams work. The timing of his return matters because Jacobs has been out with a groin injury, while MarShawn Lloyd took most of the first-team reps in Jacobs' absence on August 6. Pierre Strong Jr. also mixed in. Brooks is healthy enough to rejoin the competition now, but he has catching up to do after missing the opening stretch of camp. RotoBaller ranks him 248th overall in half-PPR. For now, Brooks is more of an insurance-back watch than a late-round priority.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller