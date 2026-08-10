Josh Allen Showing Solid Connection With New Receiver
Josh Allen showed his growing chemistry with new wide receiver DJ Moore during Saturday night's practice at Highmark Stadium, according to BuffaloBills.com. In 11-on-11 team drills, Allen launched a deep ball to Moore down the middle of the field, and Moore hauled it in for a 50-yard gain. Toward the end of practice when the team went into their two-minute offense, Allen engineered a fast-scoring drive and connected with Moore twice to move across midfield. Even though Allen has failed to reach the 4,000-yard passing mark in each of the last two seasons, he's still been the QB1 and QB4 in fantasy scoring because of his rushing prowess. With Moore in the fold to help bolster the Bills' deep passing attack, Allen could very well return to the 4,000-yard mark in 2026 in his ninth year in the NFL. As if Allen's fantasy ceiling could go even higher, it might do just that if he establishes a nice connection with Moore in the wideout's first season in Buffalo. Allen is the consensus No. 1 overall fantasy QB yet again this year.
Source: BuffaloBills.com - Alec White, Mike Maynard, and Maddy Glab
Source: BuffaloBills.com - Alec White, Mike Maynard, and Maddy Glab